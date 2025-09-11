Swiss banks reject one in three applications for credit

The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Generated with artificial intelligence.
In 2024, 35.5% of consumer credit applications were rejected by lending institutions due to solvency problems.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

This is a record high and is significantly higher than the previous year’s rejection rate of 30.8%, says the comparison portal Kreditvergleich.ch. The analysis is based on data from the Swiss central registry for credit information.

At the same time, the overall volume of outstanding consumer credit contracts has decreased significantly, a clear sign that the more restrictive lending practice is having a real impact on the market, a statement said.

“With an all-time high in rejected credit applications and declining volumes, it is clear that in 2024 the market has not only become smaller, but also more selective,” commented Joachim Kölmel, an expert at Kreditvergleich.ch, quoted in the note.

