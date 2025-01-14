Swiss ski ticket prices criticised as ‘non-transparent’
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Swiss ski ticket prices criticised as ‘non-transparent’
The Swiss Consumer Protection organisation has criticised the tariffs of Swiss ski resorts with "dynamic pricing": the prices for subscriptions or day passes are often not transparent. The return and exchange conditions are also very inconsistent.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
Konsumentenschutz kritisiert Ski-Billettpreise als “intransparent”
Original
An investigation of 12 ski resorts revealed that six resorts did not disclose their minimum or maximum prices, Consumer Protection wrote in a press releaseExternal link on Monday. Without this information, guests would not know whether a price was relatively cheap or expensive.
There is therefore a suspicion that the destinations are only using the dynamic system with different prices depending on demand in order to make as much profit as possible.
In response to an inquiry, the Swiss Cablecar Association wrote that pricing is a matter for the individual companies. In an international comparison, the largest ski resorts in Switzerland are not overpriced, even on peak days, it said.
Many Swiss ski resorts still rely on fixed prices. Guests therefore have alternative options, it said.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Swiss Politics
In Switzerland, New Year brings ‘burka ban’ and pension hikes
This content was published on
Swiss households are increasingly turning away from meat. The proportion of households that consume animal products without restrictions has fallen from around 71% in 2022 to around 64%.
Swiss urged to help the climate by eating more healthily
This content was published on
The Swiss government's nutritional recommendations can make a significant contribution to achieving climate objectives, say NGOs – provided the most environmentally friendly foods are chosen.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.