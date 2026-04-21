Swiss drink more domestic wines despite declining market
The Swiss again drank less wine last year, but consumed 2.3% more domestic brands, according to the Federal Office for Agriculture.
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Total wine consumption fell to 211.2 million litres. This corresponds to a decline of 3.3% compared to the previous year.
Consumption of red wine in particular fell by 5.5%, while white wine consumption increased by half a per cent. Consumption of foreign wines even fell by 6.4% to 132 million litres.
By contrast, consumption of Swiss wine rose to 79.2 million litres. As a result, the market share of domestic wines rose to 37.5%. This increase was mainly due to domestic red wine (up 4.1%), while consumption of Swiss white wine remained stable.
According to data from the Swiss Observatory of the Wine Market (OSMV), sales of Swiss wine at the eight most important major distributors nevertheless fell by 3% last year.
These distribution channels accounted for 29.1% of total sales of Swiss wine. Prices remained largely stable.
The agriculture ministry already recorded a decline in wine consumption in Switzerland for the previous year 2024 – by around 8% compared to 2023. However, the market share of Swiss wines also fell at that time.
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Adapted from German by AI/mga
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