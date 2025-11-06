Bührle Foundation distances from Zurich after Nazi art scrutiny

The Bührle Foundation has removed references to its Zurich location following unprecedented media and political controversy surrounding stolen Nazi art.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Umstrittene Bührle-Stiftung kritisiert ihren Standort Zürich Original Read more: Umstrittene Bührle-Stiftung kritisiert ihren Standort Zürich

The week before last, the purpose of the Bührle Foundation suddenly changed: the addition “in the city of Zurich” was cancelled from one day to the next in the commercial register. This means that the controversial art collection no longer has to be exhibited in Zurich in future.

In the amendment application to the foundation supervisory authority, which is now publicly accessible, the foundation gives more than just one reason for the deletion of the “Zurich” addition: on several pages, it expresses unequivocal criticism of its location.

Since the Bührle Collection was exhibited in the new Chipperfield building, there has been “an unprecedented media and political controversy”. The foundation has had to put up with “massive accusations”, ranging from ethical and moral misconduct to anti-Semitism.

“Official interference”

The foundation and the Kunstgesellschaft were also pressurised to make the permanent loan agreement publicly accessible and ultimately to negotiate a new one. In doing so, the Zurich city administration made demands in terms of content.

For the foundation, this “official interference” in a private, cultural institution in the previously liberal Swiss museum environment is “unprecedented”.

The negative impact of the controversy on the foundation and the Kunsthaus is “enormous”. Whether a further presentation is still possible and justifiable under these circumstances “is currently uncertain”. If necessary, the foundation will have to examine new options.

More Culture Inquiry finds ‘tainted’ Bührle art collection needs much more provenance research This content was published on The Bührle collection, on loan to the Kunsthaus Zurich fine art museum, is “historically tainted, on a scale that is possibly unique in Switzerland”, says historian Raphael Gross. Read more: Inquiry finds ‘tainted’ Bührle art collection needs much more provenance research

One option would be to cancel the permanent loan agreement, which runs until 2034. If this were to happen, the works would be returned to the foundation and would probably no longer be exhibited in Zurich.

The city of Zurich did not comment on the allegations. A spokesperson points out that the Kunsthaus and the Bührle Foundation want to discuss further collaboration in 2030. “We are still examining whether the change in the foundation’s purpose affects our interests,” he writes. The city of Zurich will then decide whether steps are appropriate. An appeal to the administrative court would be possible, for example.

The collection is currently closed until 2027 due to remodelling. The origin of individual works is once again being investigated in depth, as they could be fugitives from the Nazi era. Five paintings were therefore taken down in the summer of 2024.

More The arms dealer who loved art This content was published on Emil Georg Bührle started his collection during the Second World War. The unclear provenance of some paintings from Jewish owners has led the foundation to return 13 of them. A look back on the life of the arms dealer who wanted to be remembered as an arts lover. (SF/swissinfo.ch) Read more: The arms dealer who loved art

