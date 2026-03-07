Council of Europe head calls for boosting of women’s rights

Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset. Keystone-SDA

Alain Berset, the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, said in a speech on Saturday that he does not believe in a world in which women have limited rights and limitless fears.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Europarat-Generalsekretär Alain Berset mahnt Frauenrechte an Original Read more: Europarat-Generalsekretär Alain Berset mahnt Frauenrechte an

Ahead of International Women’s Day on Sunday, the former Swiss government minister criticised those who ignore headlines about violence against women, bury their heads in the sand and who claim that equality between women and men had “gone too far” – or who “unabashedly say that women should know their place”.

Worldwide, a woman is killed every ten minutes by someone she knows, Berset added. In Europe, one in three women is subjected to violence by her partner and one in six experiences sexual violence, he said. And these figures only refer to reported cases.

More

More Democracy A Swiss at the top of the Council of Europe This content was published on Ex-Interior Minister Alain Berset is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the historic Strasbourg organisation. Who is Berset, and what’s in store for his five-year term? Read more: A Swiss at the top of the Council of Europe

Essential for democracy

Berset also criticised those Council of Europe member states which have not ratified – or which wish to leave – the Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence, known as the Istanbul Convention. “Member states must work together to ensure the safety of women and their ability to participate fully in our democracies,” Berset demanded.

For Berset, women’s voices are crucial to public life, strengthening democracy and ensuring human rights and the rule of law.

Adapted from German by AI/dos

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories