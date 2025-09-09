Senate against Switzerland recognising Palestine

The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Council of States against Switzerland recognising Palestine
The Swiss Senate does not want Switzerland to recognise the state of Palestine at present. On Tuesday it rejected an initiative by canton Geneva calling for this.

The government is responsible for recognising a state, not parliament, the Senate said in its statement. Hamas had also won the last parliamentary elections in the Palestinian territory in 2006, it pointed out.

This meant that the winner was an organisation that had recently been banned in Switzerland by the Federal Assembly. What’s more, it said, no authority was currently in a position to assume responsibility for the state of Palestine and to guarantee peace and security in Palestine.

+ UN denounces ‘genocidal rhetoric’ of Israeli leaders

The Geneva initiative now goes to the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives. The Senate rejected it by 27 votes to 17 with no abstentions.

