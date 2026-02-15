Crans‑Montana: Swiss and Italian prosecutors to meet over fire investigation
An Italian prosecutor will meet officials from the Valais public prosecutor’s office in Bern on Thursday. The talks are expected to clarify how the two authorities will work together in the investigation into the New Year’s Eve fire at the Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana.
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The two criminal investigations will also need to be coordinated, the Swiss justice ministry has said in a written statement to the Keystone-SDA news agency on Sunday, confirming a report published by the Swiss newspaper Blick.
More
The ministry says a technical meeting between the Valais public prosecutor’s office and prosecutors in Rome is scheduled for February 19. Officials from the ministry will also attend and the discussions are expected to cover whether the two sides should set up a joint investigation team.
The meeting will focus largely on a request from prosecutors in Rome for access to evidence held by the Valais authorities, without which “Italy cannot conduct its criminal proceedings”. According to the justice ministry, the Italian investigation is therefore reliant on Switzerland’s cooperation. Swiss authorities gave no further details.
Francesco Lo Voi will travel to Switzerland, reports Blick
Because Italian nationals were among those affected by the fire, the Italian authorities are required to open their own criminal investigation.
+ Italy protests release of Crans-Montana bar ownerExternal link
According to Blick, Francesco Lo Voi, Rome’s chief prosecutor since 2021, will travel to Switzerland. The 68‑year‑old is best known for his work as an anti‑mafia prosecutor, particularly on cases linked to Cosa Nostra, and previously worked alongside magistrates Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino, both assassinated by the Sicilian mafia. Lo Voi also served as Italy’s representative at Eurojust, the EU agency for judicial cooperation in criminal matters.
Translated from Italian by AI/sp
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.