Crans-Montana memorial ceremony planned for January 1

Crans-Montana: a commemorative ceremony is planned for 1 January Keystone-SDA

A memorial service to honour and remember the victims of the Crans-Montana fire will be held on January 1, 2027, exactly one year after the tragedy. The tribute is being organised by the Canton of Valais, in collaboration with the municipality of Haut-Plateau.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Crans-Montana: une cérémonie de commémoration prévue le 1er janvier Original Read more: Crans-Montana: une cérémonie de commémoration prévue le 1er janvier

“The aim of the ceremony is to show that the victims and their loved ones have not been forgotten,” the President of the cantonal government, Christophe Darbellay, told Keystone-ATS news agency. “The lives of all these people have been marked forever. We cannot give them back what they have lost, but we can once again show them our solidarity. We want to tell them that we have not forgotten them,” he said.

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One year on from the tragic bar fire, the Canton of Valais will therefore organise a commemorative ceremony in collaboration with the municipality of Crans-Montana. This will be an opportunity to remember and publicly honour those affected by the tragedy, to show them respect and solidarity, and to ensure the event remains in the collective memory, the Canton explained in a statement on Thursday.

Gratitude to rescue teams

“The occasion will also be used to thank those who came to the rescue, as well as those who provided – and continue to provide – care,” the statement added.

The ceremony will take place on 1 January 1, 2027 at 10:00 am in the sports hall of the Crans-Montana Conference Centre. The relatives of those who died in the fire, as well as those who were injured and their families, will be invited to attend. Those who provided rescue and medical assistance will also be represented. The gathering will take place in the presence of federal, cantonal, municipal and foreign officials.

Beyond the personal ordeal endured by the victims of the tragedy, these various stages of commemoration aim to foster reflection, remembrance and solidarity at a collective level. With this tribute, the Canton of Valais is embarking on a process of remembrance that will continue with the creation of a memorial, the development of which is being led by an independent civil society organisation. “Memory is a common good that it is up to us to preserve together,” emphasises Christophe Darbellay.

The fire at the Le Constellation bar claimed 41 lives and left 115 people injured. Given its scale and the young age of the victims, the tragedy left a deep mark on people’s minds in Valais, across Switzerland and within the international community.

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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