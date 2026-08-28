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Crans-Montana: another official added to list of defendants

Crans-Montana: a former elected representative has been added to the list of defendants
Crans-Montana: a former elected representative has been added to the list of defendants Keystone-SDA

A former councillor for the municipality of Crans-Montana, who was responsible for building matters between 2017 and 2024, was also charged on Friday in connection with the fatal fire at the “Le Constellation” bar.

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Keystone-SDA

The woman is now the 17th person to be charged in connection with the tragedy, in which 41 people died and 115 were injured on New Year’s Eve.

The former municipal councillor was being interviewed on Friday in her capacity as a person required to provide information when her status changed, according to a report by Swiss public broadcaster RTS, confirmed by the Valais Public Prosecutor’s Office (MP) to the Swiss News Agency Keystone-ATS.

According to RTS, the woman subsequently brought the interview to an end.

All the defendants face the same charges: manslaughter through negligence, causing bodily harm through negligence and arson through negligence. Since her last hearing in early June, bar co-owner Jessica Moretti has also been charged with forgery.

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Crans-Montana tragedy highlights limits of Swiss federal system

This content was published on The Crans-Montana bar fire has raised questions and criticism abroad: how could such a tragedy occur in Switzerland, which is often viewed as “the land of rules”? An analysis by Swissinfo journalists.

Read more: Crans-Montana tragedy highlights limits of Swiss federal system

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

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