Swiss canton allocates CHF1.25m for Crans-Montana investigation
The Grand Council in the Swiss canton of Valais will allocate CHF1.255 million to its Public Prosecutor's Office and cantonal police in connection with the fire tragedy in Crans-Montana.
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The prosecutor’s office has been allocated 2.5 full-time equivalent registrars, 1.3 executive secretaries and 0.5 other staff for a total of CHF670,000.
An additional CHF150,000 has also been earmarked for the management of this project. This includes CHF20,000 for expert appraisals and the cost of renting and equipping premises for the hearings.
Some CHF10,000 for various allowances and expenses incurred by the authorities, CHF20,000 for furniture and equipment and CHF100,000 for mandates, translations and the hiring of experts.
The cantonal police will receive CHF585,000. This sum will cover security costs (CHF500,000), subsistence, accommodation and travel expenses (CHF40,000) and equipment (CHF45,000).
The New Year’s Eve fire in a bar claimed 41 lives and injured 115 other people.
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Translated from French by AI/mga
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