Crans-Montana adds CHF1m to fire victim support fund
The Swiss town of Crans-Montana will contribute CHF1 million to a foundation that is being set up to support the victims of a fatal New Year’s Eve fire.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
This Crans-Montana council has settled on a sum of money that represents CHF100 for each inhabitant of the town. The funds will be donated to the Fire Victims’ Aid Foundation, which is currently being established.
+ ‘For us, 2026 doesn’t exist’: parent of Swiss bar fire victim
A catastrophic fire at Le Constellation bar on New Year’s Eve claimed 41 lives and left more than 100 injured, many suffering with severe burns.
The foundation fund aims to provide concrete support to the affected families and demonstrate the solidarity of the local community, said town mayor Nicolas Féraud.
+ Swiss canton sets up CH10m fire victim support fund
“We are aware that money will not erase any wounds, we hope to be able to support the families affected by this tragedy and demonstrate the solidarity of the Crans-Montana community,” said Féraud.
On January 26, the canton of Valais announced that it would create and endow the foundation with CHF10 million.
+ Crans-Montana tragedy highlights limits of Swiss federal system
The foundation’s financial support is independent of any future legal compensation for fire victims and their families. Canton Valais has also pledged a separate CHF10,000 payment to each of the fire victims’ families.
More
Adapted from French by AI/mga
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Popular Stories
Most Discussed
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.