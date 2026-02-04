The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Crans-Montana adds CHF1m to fire victim support fund

The fatal fire led to an outpouring of public grief
The fatal fire led to an outpouring of public grief Keystone / Valentin Flauraud

The Swiss town of Crans-Montana will contribute CHF1 million to a foundation that is being set up to support the victims of a fatal New Year’s Eve fire.

This Crans-Montana council has settled on a sum of money that represents CHF100 for each inhabitant of the town. The funds will be donated to the Fire Victims’ Aid Foundation, which is currently being established.

+ ‘For us, 2026 doesn’t exist’: parent of Swiss bar fire victim

A catastrophic fire at Le Constellation bar on New Year’s Eve claimed 41 lives and left more than 100 injured, many suffering with severe burns.

The foundation fund aims to provide concrete support to the affected families and demonstrate the solidarity of the local community, said town mayor Nicolas Féraud.

+ Swiss canton sets up CH10m fire victim support fund

“We are aware that money will not erase any wounds, we hope to be able to support the families affected by this tragedy and demonstrate the solidarity of the Crans-Montana community,” said Féraud.

On January 26, the canton of Valais announced that it would create and endow the foundation with CHF10 million.

+ Crans-Montana tragedy highlights limits of Swiss federal system

The foundation’s financial support is independent of any future legal compensation for fire victims and their families. Canton Valais has also pledged a separate CHF10,000 payment to each of the fire victims’ families.

