Crans-Montana: all Swiss patients have returned home

Crans-Montana: all Swiss patients have returned home Keystone-SDA

Following the fire disaster in Crans-Montana, all Swiss patients treated in specialised clinics abroad have returned to Switzerland.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Crans-Montana: tous les patients suisses sont rentrés chez eux Original Read more: Crans-Montana: tous les patients suisses sont rentrés chez eux

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Twenty-two Swiss residents were among 38 injured people who were treated in clinics in Belgium, Germany, France and Italy following the fire in the “Le Constellation” bar on New Year’s Eve, the Federal Office for Civil Protection (FOCP) said on Tuesday.

This so-called Medical Board, a committee of experts based at the FOCP, coordinated the repatriations operationally.

Most of those affected were transferred to hospitals in western Switzerland and to the Suva Clinic in Sion to enable treatment close to their place of residence. Some of the intensive care beds at the University Hospital Zurich (USZ) and the CHUV in Lausanne are still being used by victims of the blaze, in which 41 people died and 115 were injured.

Thanks to the cooperation between the hospitals, it was also possible to treat additional patients with other burn injuries, the statement continued. Some of the intensive care capacities at the CHUV and USZ are still being utilised by patients from the disaster in Crans-Montana.

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Immediately after the fire, 24 European countries offered specialised burn treatment centres, medical teams and patient transport as part of the Union Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM).

According to the Federal Office for Civil Protection, the management of a mass casualty incident involving severely burnt victims is only possible for all countries through international cooperation and is an integral part of European disaster plans. However, Switzerland is not yet a member of the UCPM.

According to the FOCP, the defence ministry is therefore continuing to work on preparations for joining the UCPM as requested by parliament in a motion. An official application for participation is to be submitted as soon as the legal basis of the EU allows this. At present, it is not possible for a third country such as Switzerland to participate in the UCPM.

Adapted from German by AI/ts

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