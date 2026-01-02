Crans-Montana: around 40 dead and 115 seriously injured in blaze in Swiss ski resort bar

Around 40 people are dead and 115 seriously injured after a fire tore through the "Le Constellation" bar in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana in southern Switzerland on January 1, police say. Keystone / Jean-Christophe Bott

Around 40 people are dead and 115 seriously injured after a fire tore through the "Le Constellation" bar in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana in southern Switzerland on January 1, according to Valais cantonal police. An investigation is continuing to determine the cause of one of Switzerland’s worst tragedies.

The deadly New Year Eve’s fire was “one of the worst tragedies that our country has experienced”, Swiss President Guy Parmelin told a press conference at 5pm on Thursday. Many of the victims were young people, he noted.

“Around 40 people have died and 115 are injured, many severely,” Frédéric Gisler, police commander for canton Valais, told reporters.

The priority over the coming days is to identify the people who have died “so that their bodies can be returned rapidly” to their families, he said.

But Swiss authorities have warned that naming the victims or establishing a definitive death toll would take time because many of the bodies were badly burned.

“All this work needs to be done because the information is so terrible and sensitive that nothing can be told to the families unless we are 100 percent sure,” said Mathias Reynard, president of the government of canton Valais. Experts were using dental and DNA samples to identify the victims, he said.

The injured have been transported to various hospitals across Switzerland, including Sion, Lausanne, Bern, Geneva and Zurich. In Sion, 60 people are being looked after; in Lausanne 22 patients are currently being cared for, while Zurich has admitted over a dozen burn victims. Other countries – including France, Germany, Poland and Italy – have offered to treat patients with severe burns.

Gisler said it was likely that the victims were of different nationalities. A full investigation is underway. He added that officials are in contact with the families of the victims and keeping them updated in real time.

‘A general fire which caused a conflagration’

The incident occurred in the crowded bar at around 1.30am on January 1, Valais police said.

The cause of ⁠the blaze, which was initially reported as ‍an explosion, is not yet clear but authorities said it appeared to be an accident rather than an attack. Prosecutor Béatrice Pilloud ​told reporters that there were “several hypotheses” for the cause of the blaze, but that the favoured theory for now was a general fire which caused a conflagration [a large fire that causes a lot of damage].

The attorney general said many witnesses had been interviewed and telephones which were found will be analysed. The forensic institute in Zurich has already been given a mandate to carry out an investigation to determine the cause of the fire, she said. But authorities admit that the identifications of the injured and those killed is going to take time.

Trapped in basement

Le Constellation is a large bar in Crans-Montana which has existed for several years. It could reportedly hold up to 300 people and has a small terrace, although it is not clear how many people were present on New Year’s Eve.

Media have published various witness accounts of events. One man told the news agency AFP that he was trapped in the burning building and had to break a window to escape.

The fire began at around 1.30am on January 1 in the Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana, according to Swiss police. Keystone-SDA

“We were trapped, a lot of people were trapped. We couldn’t see because of the smoke,” he said. “We didn’t know how we were going to get out.”

He went on: “I was alone and didn’t know how I could do it, but I managed to break a window and get out through the window… half of my clothes were gone, it was crazy.

“I was in the basement. Me and my friends were having fun, unfortunately some of our friends are no longer with us because of the fire.

On the moments before the fire started, he said there were waitresses in the bar “with champagne bottles with flares too close to the ceiling”, and that the “fire took hold suddenly”.

The attorney general told the press conference that she could not confirm anything while the investigation is ongoing.

View inside the “Le Constellation” bar where the fire broke out early on January 1. POLIZEI VS

Parents, relatives and friends of missing youths have issued pleas for news of their loved ones, many via social media.

“I have been searching for my son for 30 hours. The wait is unbearable,” Laetitia, the mother of missing 16-year-old Arthur, told BFM TV, saying she was desperate to know if he was alive or dead, and where.

“If he’s in the hospital, I don’t know which hospital he’s in. If he’s in the morgue, I don’t know which morgue he’s in. If my son is alive, he’s alone in the hospital, and I can’t be by his side.”

‘In total shock’

“People here are in total shock,” said Swiss public TV (SRF) reporter Anna-Lisa Achtermann from Crans-Montana.

“Many of the victims are believed to be tourists. Crans-Montana is a ski resort and it’s peak season,” said Achtermann. Locals report that the bar where the fire raged was particularly popular with 16- to 25-year-olds.

Crans-Montana, in canton Valais, is popular with international visitors, especially French and Italian, but it is also home to about 10,000 residents.

Residents and holidaymakers were stunned by the inferno. Many knew victims and some said they were lucky not to have been there themselves.

Hundreds of people stood in silence near the scene as they came to pay their respects to ​the victims late on Thursday night. Mourners left candles and flowers in an impromptu memorial near the bar. Hundreds of others prayed for the victims at the nearby Church of Montana-Station.

State of emergency

The Valais government has declared a state of emergency. This is intended to ensure that all necessary resources can be mobilised as quickly as possible.

The cantonal and municipal police, the regional fire service and helicopters were rushed to the scene immediately after an alert was given just after 1.30am. Authorities said 13 helicopters, 42 ‍ambulances and 3 “disaster trucks” had been mobilised.

Some 13 helicopters, 42 ambulances and 150 responders were sent to the scene. Keystone / Alessandro Della Valle

The area has been completely closed off, and a no-fly zone has been imposed ​over Crans-Montana, which is located in canton Valais in the heart of the Swiss Alps.

A telephone helpline has been set up on: 00 41 84 811 21 17.

International reactions

Parmelin thanked countries that have offered support in the wake of the fire – pointing specifically to neighbouring France, Germany and Italy. He said the authorities are carrying out investigations into “the exact circumstances” of this incident.

“We owe it to victims”, their families and all Swiss citizens, he said.

He added that flags will be flown at half mast in Bern for five days. A “tragedy of such a scale” must not happen again, he said.

Residents of Crans-Montana and holidaymakers have been stunned by the deadly inferno at the resort bar. Keystone / Jean-Christophe Bott

Reactions to the tragedy have also been flooding in from abroad.

The British Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said on X: “Our thoughts are with all those injured and killed in the terrible tragedy in Crans-Montana, and we pay tribute to the Swiss emergency services who are leading the response. We will continue to monitor the situation, and our consular staff stand ready to support any British nationals who may be affected.”

The US Embassy in Bern said it was “deeply saddened” by the tragic blaze. “Our thoughts and prayers are with those who lost their lives, those who were injured, and their loved ones,” it said.

French President Emmanuel Macron also shared his “deep emotion” following the fire in Crans-Montana: “My thoughts go to the bereaved families and the injured. To Switzerland, to its people and to its authorities, I convey the full solidarity of France and our fraternal support.”

Italy’s foreign minister, Antonio Tajani, said he had been in touch with his Swiss counterpart Ignazio Cassis. “I remain in contact with the Italian Ambassador who is arriving at the scene of the incident with staff from the Geneva consulate. Verifications are underway for any possible involvement of our compatriots. The Farnesina’s crisis unit and diplomatic offices in Switzerland are collaborating with the Swiss police.”

This article was first been published on January 1, 2026, at 9.25am.

