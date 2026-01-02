Swiss bar fire: four witnesses describe the New Year’s Eve chaos

A deadly fire broke out at Le Constellation bar in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana in the early hours of January 1, killing 40 people and injuring 119 others, many teenagers. Several hours later, Swiss public television recorded four first-hand accounts of the chaos, smoke, panic and narrow escapes, including one parent whose teenage son and his friends were turned away minutes before the fire engulfed the popular ski resort bar.

