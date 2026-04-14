Crans-Montana fire: France refuses to seize Moretti assets
France has rejected Switzerland’s request to seize the assets of the owners of a Swiss bar who are under investigation following a devastating fire that killed 41 people.
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A French court has ruled that the assets of Jacques and Jessica Moretti are not directly or indirectly related to any potential crime in Switzerland.
The assets in question include real estate owned by the Morettis in Cannes and Corsica.
In mid-January, the Swiss authorities requested the seizure of the two properties in Cannes and Sari-Solenzara in Corsica, along with several bank accounts and a life insurance policy, as reported by the AFP news agency.
The public prosecutor’s office in the Swiss canton of Valais confirmed that their requests have been rejection in France.
Frenchman Jacques Moretti, along with his wife Jessica Moretti, co-own the bar Le Constellation in the Swiss town of Crans-Montana. They are the centre of the investigation into the fire that killed 41 people and injured 115, some seriously, on New Year’s Eve.
The investigation questioned Crans-Montana mayor, Nicolas Féraud, on Monday.
The municipality admitted that no fire safety inspections had been carried out in the bar since 2019 – although it is mandatory to carry out such inspections annually.
More
Mayor of Crans-Montana is questioned for the first time since bar fire
Adapted from German by AI/mga
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