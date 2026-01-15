Pope Leo XIV meets Crans-Montana fire victims’ families

Crans-Montana fire: Leo XIV receives relatives of victims Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

On Thursday, Pope Leo XIV granted a private audience at the Vatican to around twenty relatives of the victims of the fire in Crans-Montana. He offered them words of consolation and encouragement.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Incendie de Crans-Montana: Léon XIV reçoit des proches de victimes Original Read more: Incendie de Crans-Montana: Léon XIV reçoit des proches de victimes

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Two weeks after the tragedy that left 40 dead and 116 injured, mainly teenagers and young adults, the American Pope said he was “very touched” to meet their bereaved loved ones.

“The affection and words of compassion that I address to you today seem very limited and powerless” but “your hope is not in vain”, he told them during a private audience, according to his speech published by the Vatican.

“The faith that dwells within us illuminates the darkest and most painful moments of our lives with an irreplaceable light, helping us to courageously continue on our way towards our goal”. “You will find joy again”, he assured them.

The group then went to the Palazzo Chigi, the seat of the Italian government, in the centre of Rome. They were to be received by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s right-hand man, Alfredo Mantovano, and Justice Minister Carlo Nordio.

Six Italian teenagers aged between 15 and 17 were among the 40 killed at the Constellation bar. Around ten Italians were among the 116 injured.

Adapted from French by AI/jdp

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories