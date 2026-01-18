Crans-Montana hotels hit by wave of cancellations after bar fire tragedy
Following the deadly blaze at the Le Constellation bar in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana, the local tourism sector is reeling. Hotels and second homes are facing numerous cancellations.
Italian visitors, who represent a significant presence in the mountain resort in canton Valais, have been turning their backs since the New Year’s Eve disaster, while authorities and organisers are scaling back festive events out of respect.
The four-star hotel managed by Géraldine Bestenheider in Crans-Montana is fully booked this week thanks to loyal customers attending a seminar. But her establishment, like many others in the region, has seen a wave of cancellations since the deadly fire that killed 40 people and seriously injured 116 others.
“It’s widespread,” confirms the hotel manager, who is also president of the Crans-Montana hotel association. “Cancellations were seen immediately after the event, but also for the two weeks that followed. Stays a little later were also cancelled. We are offering to postpone or issue a credit note for a future stay in Crans-Montana.”
Italian clients are ‘furious’
Owners of second homes are also reporting numerous cancellations for rental properties. And some owners are reluctant to come to the resort, particularly Italians, who have been deeply affected by the tragedy: six Italians were among the 40 victims.
“Switzerland and Crans-Montana used to inspire a sense of security,” says William Raynar, a committee member of the Association of Apartment and Chalet Owners of the Crans-Montana High Plateau (APACH). “But I think that’s been eroded. We’ll have to find incentives or at least restore their confidence in the resort.”
Historically, Italians have always been very present in Crans-Montana, says Cédric Berger, president of APACH. “They are very attached to the Crans-Montana region. I don’t know if we’ve fully understood, but they are furious, and from what I’ve heard, many of them are leaving the resort. I hope I’m wrong; it might be due to the emotion, but we must do everything we can to win them back.”
In Italy, the Crans-Montana tragedy has remained in the news headlines since New Year’s Eve, and Switzerland’s handling of the disaster has been sharply criticised by politicians and journalists.
Three weeks before the Winter Olympics in Italy, Milano Cortina 2026, Switzerland has decided to reduce its promotional programme there, cancelling several electronic music events and gala ceremonies.
“This is the first time we’ve had to cancel something to avoid offending sensibilities,” says Alexandre Edelmann, ambassador and head of Presence Switzerland, the unit in the Swiss foreign ministry responsible for shaping and promoting Switzerland’s image and reputation abroad. “It’s a matter of empathy and respect.”
Festive events for the upcoming Crans-Montana World Cup ski races, due to take place from January 30 to February 2, have also been scrapped.
