Crans-Montana: ex-official remains silent before inquiry
A former public official has chosen to remain silent before prosecutors investigating the fatal fire in Crans-Montana.
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Jean-Claude Savoy, president of the municipality of Chermignon from 2009 to 2016, said he would not answer questions until has has had access to the case file.
The New Year’s Eve fire at Le Constellation bar claimed 41 lives and injured more than 100 others.
Savoy arrived at the Energypolis campus in Sion accompanied by his lawyer. He chose not to answer questions from the members of the Public Prosecutor’s Office in charge of the case and the dozens of lawyers present.
“My client did not answer the questions because he did not have access to the case file,” explained his lawyer Bryan Pitteloud. “In future, he intends to participate actively in the investigation.”
In 2015, when he was still president of Chermignon, an administrative district of Crans-Montana, Savoy co-signed an operating permit for Le Constellation, following work commissioned by the manager, Jacques Moretti.
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Adapted from French by AI/mga
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