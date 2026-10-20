Ex-mayor questioned again about Crans-Montana fire

Crans-Montana: Jean-Claude Savoy questioned again Keystone-SDA

The former mayor of Chermignon, Jean-Claude Savoy, has appeared for a third time before prosecutors investigating the fire at the Constellation bar in Crans-Montana, Switzerland.

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The authorities are keen to get to the bottom of events of 2015 that may have a bearing on the tragedy that claimed 41 lives.

The former mayor of Chermignon (2009–2016) appeared at the Energypolis campus in Sion for the third time. When he first appeared on May 13, Savoy chose not to answer questions, as neither he nor his lawyer had been given prior access to the case file.

On leaving the court, the defendant acknowledged that he bore “political responsibility” in this case.

Savoy cooperated during his hearing on July 16. Around 30 lawyers were present for his third appearance.

Prosecutors revisited the circumstances surrounding the building work carried out by the owners of the Constellation in 2015. Savoy co-signed the operating licence for the bar following the refurbishment and soundproofing work.

Several officials investigated

Contellation owners, Jacques and Jessica Moretti will be summoned to two further hearings on November 2 and December 2. Jacques Moretti has been in pre-trial detention since mid-August, suspected of violence against his wife.

In total, the number of people accused of complicity in the fire currently stands at 17. These include eight former or current elected representatives from Crans-Montana or the former municipality of Chermignon, and seven current or former employees of the two municipalities. Jessica and Jacques Moretti have been added to this list.

In this case, all the accused face the charges of manslaughter through negligence, causing bodily harm through negligence and arson through negligence. Since her last hearing in early June, Jessica Moretti has also been charged with forgery.

The Crans-Montana tragedy claimed 41 lives and left 115 people injured. The memorial service planned to mark the first anniversary of the tragedy will take place in Grône on January 1.

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More Crans-Montana mayor apologises to families six months after deadly bar fire This content was published on The mayor of Crans-Montana, Nicolas Féraud, apologised to his constituents for the deadly fire. Read more: Crans-Montana mayor apologises to families six months after deadly bar fire

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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