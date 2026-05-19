Crans-Montana fire victim files French compensation claim

Sébastien Fanti, solicitor. Keystone-SDA

A young French woman who was seriously injured in the New Year's fire at a Swiss bar has filed a claim with the Crime Victims Compensation Commission (CIVI) of the Paris Judicial Court.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it Crans-Montana: vittima deposita richiesta risarcimento in Francia Original Read more: Crans-Montana: vittima deposita richiesta risarcimento in Francia

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The 26-year-old woman suffered serious burns and psychological trauma in the fire that killed 41 people and injured more than 100 in the Swiss town of Crans-Montana. “She suffered second and third degree burns affecting 58.5% of her body surface. In particular, she has lost the use of his hands,” stated her lawyer Sébastien Fanti.

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“Turning to CIVI reflects our commitment to use all available legal means – both Swiss and French – so that our client obtains, as quickly as possible, the means to rebuild her life,” he added.

“No compensation can erase what she has experienced. But the law must, at the very least, allow her to look to the future with a little more serenity,” he adds.

The requested reimbursement was calculated “in light of the exceptional severity of the physical injuries, the aesthetic, functional and psychological damage, and the inability to carry out any professional activity.” However, Fanti does not specify the amount claimed.

The lawyer pointed out that this action follows a criminal complaint of of culpable fire, grievous bodily harm and violation of building regulations filed last April 1 at the Valais public prosecutor’s office.

The Valais Public Prosecutor’s Office confirmed to Keystone-ATS that it received the complaint at the beginning of last month.

The complaint is directed against the managers of the premises that went up in flames, various employees, those responsible for monitoring fire regulations and, more generally, against anyone the investigation identifies as the author, co-author, instigator or accomplice.

Fanti said that those who held and still hold positions at a higher administrative or political level will also be held accountable.

More Debate Hosted by: Balz Rigendinger Has the Crans-Montana fire changed your perception of Switzerland? Switzerland has a reputation for being safe and rule-abiding. This makes the tragedy of the Crans-Montana bar fire all the more incomprehensible to some. Has your perception of Switzerland changed? Join the discussion 197 Likes View the discussion

Adapted from Italian by AI/mga

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