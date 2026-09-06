Crans-Montana victims’ foundation seeking more funds

Crans-Montana tragedy: the foundation set up for victims has received around 70 applications so far. Keystone-SDA

The Beloved Foundation, which provides support to victims of the New Year’s Day fire in the Swiss town of Crans-Montana, has so far received around 70 applications. Some have been approved, whilst others are still being processed, said its director, Christian Cardon.

Share

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Drame de Crans-Montana: Beloved a reçu une septantaine de demandes Original Read more: Drame de Crans-Montana: Beloved a reçu une septantaine de demandes

“There have been no refusals so far,” Cardon said in an interview published by Le Matin Dimanche. According to him, several tens of thousands of francs have already been handed out.

The Beloved FoundationExternal link was set up in March at the initiative of the Canton of Valais for victims of the fire at the Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana, which left 41 people dead and 115 injured. It has received donations or pledges totalling CHF24 million ($29.7 million) from the cantons of Valais and Vaud, the municipality of Crans-Montana, and private donors.

+ Rehabilitation underway for Crans-Montana fire victims

“We are funding rehabilitation programmes that will help patients recover or reintegrate into society,” said former federal government minister Doris Leuthard, president of the foundation, also speaking to the newspaper.

Seeking additional funds

“In particular, young people have approached us regarding professional development […] We also support projects initiated by the parents of victims or by people who have been facing financial difficulties since the tragedy,” said Cardon.

The foundation’s scope of action is broad, but centres on “education, psychological support and financial assistance for families in need”, he said. Furthermore, “we do not act in isolation”, explains the director, emphasising that the foundation will not “duplicate” the benefits provided under the Federal Act on Victim Support (LAVI), “but will step in where there is a shortfall”.

+ Crans-Montana: all Swiss patients have returned home

Despite a budget of CHF24 million, the Beloved Foundation is seeking additional funding, as “needs will evolve and persist in the long term”, said Leuthard. “Even though the budget is substantial, given the psychological and physical consequences of the tragedy, we will need additional resources to carry out our work over several years,” said Cardon.

+ How we produce news in English

Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

Related Stories Popular Stories