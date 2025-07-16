Switzerland faces fresh AT1 bond case after Credit Suisse collapse

A British law firm is reportedly bringing a case against Switzerland in connection with the writedown of AT1 bonds during the buyout of Credit Suisse by UBS.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it Credit Suisse, nuova causa contro la Svizzera per obbligazioni AT1 Original Read more: Credit Suisse, nuova causa contro la Svizzera per obbligazioni AT1

British-based Holman Fenwick Willan (HFW) wants to drag the Swiss government before the World Bank’s arbitration tribunal to seek compensation for investors from Singapore, China and the Middle East, according to media reports.

The lawsuit, reports Swiss portal Finews.ch, quoting a statement by HFW, “will be filed with the Washington-based World Bank’s International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICISID)”.

The plaintiff is a group of former holders of Credit Suisse AT1 bonds: HFW’s Singapore-based clients held $80 million (CHF64.2 million) of these securities, while Chinese and Middle East-based creditors held another $300 million.

According to Finews, this would be the first such action to be heard by the ICISID.

The subject of the dispute is thus once again the famous AT1 bonds: during the March 2023 takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS, the Swiss financial supervisory authority Finma reduced the value of these bonds to zero, amounting (in nominal terms) to a write-down of some CHF16 billion. The decision was part of a transaction orchestrated by the Swiss governing Federal Council – under international pressure – and which was done outside the existing legal system, on the basis of emergency law and with the use of extensive state guarantees. The move caused an earthquake on the bond markets, generating heavy losses for investors.

More Credit Suisse AT1 bond ‘rip-off’ could cost Swiss taxpayer This content was published on The Swiss courts must decide if the Credit Suisse AT1 bond write-off was illegal – and, if so, who should pay. Read more: Credit Suisse AT1 bond ‘rip-off’ could cost Swiss taxpayer

Created in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, AT1s (Additional Tier 1 bonds) are debt securities issued by banks that belong to the category of financial instruments defined as “capitalisation instruments” (or “hybrid capital instruments”) by the Basel III international standards, provisions aimed at improving the solidity of institutions and averting meltdowns.

AT1s are higher-yielding securities than others, because they are exposed to greater risks: in the event of a triggering event, such as a state bailout, AT1s can include clauses to see them being written off or converted into shares. In March 2023, Finma had stated that the acquisition of Credit Suisse by UBS was precisely one such event allowing for a debt write-off.

In the case of Credit Suisse, many investors would have expected a conversion into shares (the value of which plummeted, but still remained real: they were then exchanged for UBS shares at a ratio of 22.48 to 1), but not a full write-off. It seemed unusual in the eyes of quite a few traders that in a corporate crisis, the bondholder was in a worse position than the shareholder.

Several investors are therefore trying to recover their money by putting Switzerland in the dock, with lawsuits being filed both in Switzerland and abroad. In the US, class actions have also been filed against UBS, as well as against Switzerland. On the domestic front, the Federal Administrative Court may decide this year on a complaint filed by some 3,000 AT1 investors against Finma.

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch