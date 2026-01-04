Criminal investigation opened against Crans-Montana bar owners
Following the deaths of revellers in a fire in Crans-Montana, the Valais public prosecutor's office has opened a criminal investigation against the bar's proprietors.
The measure was announced on Saturday by the cantonal authorities.
“They are accused of negligent homicide, negligent bodily harm and negligently causing a conflagration,” the communiqué stated. “We would like to remind you that the presumption of innocence applies until a final conviction is handed down.”
The criminal investigation was opened on Friday evening based on the initial findings of the investigation. According to current information, the fire in the Le Constellation bar claimed 40 lives and injured 119 people, the majority of whom suffered serious injuries. The owners of the bar are a French couple.
