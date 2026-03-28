Criminal probe opened against two cable car staff over Engelberg gondola crash

A 61-year-old woman died in a cable car accident in the Engelberg-Titlis ski resort in central Switzerland after a cabin crashed down a snowy mountainside on March 18. The woman was alone in the gondola, Keystone-SDA

The Office of the Attorney General of canton Nidwalden has opened a criminal investigation into two employees of Titlis Bergbahnen as part of the probe into the March 18 cable car accident in the Swiss ski resort of Engelberg.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it Autorità NW indagano su due dipendenti impianti risalita Titlis Original Read more: Autorità NW indagano su due dipendenti impianti risalita Titlis

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The two lift company employees are suspected of negligent homicide and disruption of public transport, it was reported on March 27.

On March 18, a gondola cabin of the Titlis Xpress ski lift detached from the cable between Lake Trübsee and the mountain station of Stand and crashed down the mountainside. A 61-year-old woman alone inside the cabin was killed.

It has since been reported that the gondola cabin was pushed by an unexpectedly violent gust of wind against a pylon and the impact dislodged the clip that secured the cabin to the cable.

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More One dead after gondola cabin plunges in Swiss resort of Engelberg This content was published on A 61-year-old woman died in a cable car accident in the Engelberg-Titlis ski resort in central Switzerland after a cabin crashed down a snowy mountainside on Wednesday. Read more: One dead after gondola cabin plunges in Swiss resort of Engelberg

Nidwalden prosecutors say they have extensive evidence and clues as to what happened. These include technical and operational documents and weather data. In addition, witnesses and those involved have been interviewed.

Investigators suspect that the operating company may have made mistakes. There is a suspicion that, given the poor weather conditions, due diligence obligations were violated, prosecutors say.

Criminal proceedings have therefore been initiated against a technical manager of Titlis Bergbahnen and another company employee. The aim is to check whether safety regulations and procedures were carefully observed.

The Nidwalden investigating authorities are in touch with the Swiss Security Investigation Service (SISI) and other specialised authorities.

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More Swiss cable car slammed into pylon before falling This content was published on The fatal fall of a cable car gondola on Wednesday in central Switzerland was due to “an unexpectedly strong gust of wind”, according to its manufacturer. Read more: Swiss cable car slammed into pylon before falling

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