Trump sculpture at Basel station shelved for security reasons

Saint or sinner? A close-up of the Trump crucifixion artwork. Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
A sculpture of US President Donald Trump, wearing an orange prison suit and in a crucified position, will not be shown at Basel railway station as planned.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The artwork cannot be shown at this location for security reasons, the Gleis 4 gallery announced via Instagram on Thursday.

The large crowds expected to have been drawn by the sculpture, as well as feared disruptions, posed too great a safety risk, the gallery said. Gleis4 made this decision itself and not at the request of the Swiss Federal Railways, it told the Keystone-SDA news agency.

“We expected a response [to the sculpture], but didn’t anticipate such big interest,” the gallery’s Instagram post reads. Railway stations are not a usual location for art galleries; the challenge is to neither disrupt the flows of people nor create security risks. The gallery is now actively looking for another exhibition venue.

The sculpture by British artist Mason Storm, called Saint or Sinner, depicts Trump in an orange prison suit. He is strapped to a white cross, reminiscent of a cot used for executions by lethal injection.

The Gleis 4 gallery, which is based in the central Swiss canton of Zug, will meanwhile open a new location in September in the hall of the former brasserie in the west wing of Basel train station.

