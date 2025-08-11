The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News

Customs officers find 10 kilograms of cocaine at Zurich Airport

Customs officers find around 10 kilograms of cocaine at Zurich Airport
Customs officers find around 10 kilograms of cocaine at Zurich Airport Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Customs officers find 10 kilograms of cocaine at Zurich Airport
Listening: Customs officers find 10 kilograms of cocaine at Zurich Airport

The weekend before last, a 42-year-old Brazilian woman tried to smuggle around 10 kilograms of cocaine into Switzerland in two suitcases with a double bottom. However, an X-ray machine at customs put a wrench in the plans.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The Brazilian woman entered the country from São Paulo shortly before midnight on August 2, the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security announced on Monday. During the customs inspection, staff discovered a false bottom in the suitcase, under which around five and a half kilograms of cocaine were hidden.

The smuggler had additional bad luck because her second suitcase did not turn up on the baggage carousel. She was carrying a document from the Lost&Found counter, which was found by customs staff. The cantonal police were then able to collect the second suitcase from the counter the following day. A further 4.6 kilograms of cocaine were hidden in it.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

Has your continent reached its peak or is there still potential for economic growth?

Some regions of the world are on an upward trajectory with the promise of a steadily improving future. Where do you live? And in which direction is your region or continent developing?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
9 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Camille Kündig

Are you a Swiss citizen living in New Zealand, Israel, Singapore, or Brunei? Ask your ambassador a question here!

What have you always wanted to ask your ambassador? As a Swiss Abroad, what issues are most important to you on a daily basis?

Join the discussion
3 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Jessica Davis Plüss

Living longer: What do you think about the longevity trend?

The longevity market is booming thanks in part to advances in the science of ageing. What do you think of the idea of significantly extending human lifespan?

Join the discussion
34 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Pharmaceutical companies do not plan job cuts in Switzerland

More

US tariffs: pharma firms not planning job cuts in Switzerland

This content was published on The additional investments in the US will not lead to a reduction in jobs in Switzerland. This is according to pharmaceutical giant Roche, which expects the number of employees to remain stable in the current year. The position of Novartis is similar.

Read more: US tariffs: pharma firms not planning job cuts in Switzerland
Very close" exchanges between Berne and the business world

More

Swiss government working with firms to overcome high US tariffs

This content was published on The Swiss delegation that travelled to Washington has returned from talks on tariffs in the United States. The negotiations are now being conducted under the aegis of the government and the federal administration, according to Seco.

Read more: Swiss government working with firms to overcome high US tariffs

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR