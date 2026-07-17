Bee smuggler with 40 illegal colonies hit with Swiss fine
Swiss customs officers stopped a delivery van carrying 40 bee colonies. The insect cargo was refused entry into Switzerland as it had no import licence.
The driver was fined several hundred Swiss francs by customs officials in Tägerwilen, near to the border with Germany, earlier this month.
+ Switzerland’s battle of the bees
The 40-year-old driver from Poland was transporting the insects in wooden crates in the load compartment of a delivery van with Swiss number plates, customs stated in a press release on Friday.
Some of the bees, worth several thousand francs, were flying around freely in the back of the van.
Animal health regulations apply to the import of bee colonies into Switzerland, which must be declared in advance to the relevant cantonal veterinary office.
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+ How we produce English news
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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