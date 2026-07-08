Mountaineer dies after rockfall near Zermatt

The Lyskamm, a mountain on the Swiss-Italian border, near Zermatt. Keystone-SDA

A Czech mountaineer died in an accident on Tuesday on the Lyskamm mountain near Zermatt, in canton Valais. The 34-year-old was the victim of a rockfall at an altitude of around 4,300 metres.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Tschechischer Bergsteiger stirbt bei Zermatt durch Steinschlag Original Read more: Tschechischer Bergsteiger stirbt bei Zermatt durch Steinschlag

The accident happened at around 9am on the north face of the Lyskamm, Valais cantonal police said on Wednesday.

Two climbers were on a high-altitude expedition when a rockfall was triggered, striking one of them. His companion alerted the emergency services, who were dispatched in an Air Zermatt helicopter. However, upon arrival at the scene, they could only confirm the man’s death.

The Valais Public Prosecutor’s Office has launched an investigation into the circumstances of the accident.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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