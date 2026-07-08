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Mountaineer dies after rockfall near Zermatt

Czech mountaineer dies in Zermatt after being struck by a falling rock
The Lyskamm, a mountain on the Swiss-Italian border, near Zermatt. Keystone-SDA

A Czech mountaineer died in an accident on Tuesday on the Lyskamm mountain near Zermatt, in canton Valais. The 34-year-old was the victim of a rockfall at an altitude of around 4,300 metres.

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The accident happened at around 9am on the north face of the Lyskamm, Valais cantonal police said on Wednesday.

Two climbers were on a high-altitude expedition when a rockfall was triggered, striking one of them. His companion alerted the emergency services, who were dispatched in an Air Zermatt helicopter. However, upon arrival at the scene, they could only confirm the man’s death.

The Valais Public Prosecutor’s Office has launched an investigation into the circumstances of the accident.

+ How we produce English news
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR