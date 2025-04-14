Listening: Two die in separate ski accidents in Switzerland
A 64-year-old Dane died on Saturday in a skiing accident in the 4 Vallées ski area, southwestern Switzerland. Also in canton Valais on Saturday one skier died and two were seriously injured in Saas-Fee.
The same day, in Saas-Fee, one skier died and two others were seriously injured during a ski competition in two separate accidents. The death was caused by a collision between two skiers.
For reasons as yet unknown, two ski racers collided on the piste shortly after 11.15am. One of them, an 18-year-old Swiss, succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the accident. The second skier, seriously injured, was taken by an Air Zermatt helicopter to hospital in Sion, according to the cantonal police.
Ninety minutes earlier, a 26-year-old Swiss skier fell for as yet unknown reasons before leaving the piste. He suffered serious injuries in the fall.
