Office Chair World Championships held in Switzerland

Daredevils race down a slope at the Office Chair World Championships in Olten Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Around 20 daredevils raced down a steep slope in Olten on Saturday at the World Office Chair Racing Championships. The pilots reached breathtaking speeds on the 180-metre race track.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Waghalsige rasen an der Bürostuhl-WM in Olten einen Hang hinunter Original Read more: Waghalsige rasen an der Bürostuhl-WM in Olten einen Hang hinunter

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

“Formula 1 is child’s play compared to this,” one participant told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA after the race. Another, who travelled from Saxony (Germany) for the race, revealed his recipe for success: “I train every day at work.”

The participants in the World Championships were mainly from Switzerland. “But we invented the race, so we might as well call it the World Championships,” Lee Aspinall, inventor and co-organiser of the event, told Keystone-SDA.

The rules of the game are simple: the entire race route must be covered on an office chair. There are two categories: standard and kamikaze. In the standard category, standard office chairs were used; for the kamikaze category, they could be modified as desired.

+ ‘Valley of Death’: are the Swiss too tolerant of extreme sports?

The start was on a three-metre ramp, followed by a descent down Olten’s Mühlegasse. Accident insurance is compulsory, as is a helmet. There were repeated crashes during the race. However, there have never been any serious injuries, said Aspinall. Just grazes and bruises.

The idea for such a race originated … in an office. In the office where Aspinall worked at the time, the meeting room was not located directly next to the offices. You had to take your office chair with you to meetings. “At some point, we started racing against each other on the way to meetings,” explained the inventor of the office chair race. The race was organised for the first time 25 years ago.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch