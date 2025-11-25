Data protection officer warns Swiss authorities over US cloud risks
Dominika Blonski, Zurich’s data protection officer, has warned Swiss authorities about the risks of relying on US IT services such as Microsoft and Amazon. Under US law, officials have been able to access certain stored data since 2018, including Swiss tax records.
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
An increasing number of Swiss cantons and local councils are turning to US tech firms like Microsoft and Amazon for IT services, but many fail to properly assess the data protection risks, warns Blonski.
More
‘Switzerland must not give in to the Big Tech narrative’
Initially, Swiss local authorities were wary of using these US-based IT services, but that caution has faded in recent years, says Blonski.
She says many institutions now use these services without comprehensive checks: “We’re seeing more and more organisations, at both cantonal and local level, using these products, often without giving it much thought beforehand.”
+ Switzerland’s uphill climb to AI sovereignty
Microsoft software is already in use in cantons such as Zurich, Bern and Aargau. Basel has recently signed up, while Lucerne is still debating the move. Many local councils have also adopted these services. For non-sensitive data like names and addresses, this does not pose a problem, says Blonski. But for more sensitive data, it does, as foreign providers cannot guarantee protection.
Blonski warns that by using these services, authorities risk losing control of sensitive information. Those affected often have no idea their data has been accessed, leaving them with no way to defend themselves.
Regarding the safe use of US cloud services, she says: “If cantons and councils want to go down that route, they can encrypt sensitive data themselves first. But ideally, those files should be stored somewhere more secure.”
Translated from German with DeepL/sp
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.