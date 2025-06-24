The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News

Two out of five residents in Davos region want less tourism

Davos region: two out of five residents want less tourism
Davos region: two out of five residents want less tourism Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Two out of five residents in Davos region want less tourism
Listening: Two out of five residents in Davos region want less tourism

For the first time, residents of the Prättigau/Davos region in eastern Switzerland have given their views in a survey on their perception and acceptance of tourism. Around 40% of respondents felt that a limit had been reached and wanted fewer visitors.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

A further 40% of respondents had a “neutral” opinion. Only 20% were in favour of more tourism, according to the results of the survey presented in Chur on Monday. In particular, major events such as the World Economic Forum (WEF) and the traffic problems they cause are a source of concern.

Overall, however, 80% of respondents had a positive to very positive attitude towards customers, but would like to see improvements. In particular, rising prices and a lack of accommodation are a thorn in the side of residents.

Respondents also deplored the lack of discounts on tourist offers. Environmental pollution, waste and environmental damage linked to tourism are also criticised.

+ Swiss village of Lauterbrunnen mulls Venice-style tourist entry charge 

In the spring of 2025, over 1,500 people from 11 municipalities in the Prättigau/Davos region took part in the survey conducted by the Graubünden University of Applied Sciences. Tourism in the region generates gross added value of CHF590 million ($725 million) and 3.23 million overnight stays. Almost 4,900 of the 12,755 jobs are directly or indirectly dependent on tourism.

Taskforce

Last summer, a taskforce involving the Swiss Federation of Jewish Communities (SIG) drew up a catalogue of measures to better integrate Jewish guests in Davos. The aim of these measures was to promote understanding between the local population and international guests and prevent “misunderstandings”.

A few months earlier, a mountain restaurant in Pischa, near Davos, had refused to hire winter sports equipment to Jewish tourists. The manager who was found guilty of discrimination received a suspended fine and a fine.

Translated from French by DeepL/ts

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Train vs plane: would you take a direct train between London and Geneva?

Eurostar is planning to run direct trains from Britain to Germany and Switzerland from the early 2030s. Would you favour the train over the plane? If not, why not?

Join the discussion
9 Likes
6 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
47 Likes
57 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Dorian Burkhalter

Is there a future for the humanitarian sector? What should it look like?

With key donors cutting aid budgets, the humanitarian sector faces a crisis. What strategies can organisations adopt to navigate this challenge?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Call for caution due to risk of forest fires

More

Risk of forest fires in Geneva triggers warning

This content was published on Geneva, which is facing several days of very hot weather, has raised its level of vigilance with regard to the risk of forest fires and is issuing an appeal for caution.

Read more: Risk of forest fires in Geneva triggers warning
Tourists spent more last year

More

Tourist spending in Switzerland grew in 2024

This content was published on Visitors to Switzerland spent CHF19.6 billion ($23.9 billion) last year, a 2.2% rise compared to the previous year, the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) said on Monday.

Read more: Tourist spending in Switzerland grew in 2024
Swiss population remains in a spending mood despite crises

More

Swiss consumer sentiment remains positive despite crises

This content was published on Despite the current tense economic situation, Swiss consumer sentiment remains positive. The Swiss spent more money in May than the previous year, particularly on restaurant visits and leisure activities, as shown by the latest figures released by PostFinance.

Read more: Swiss consumer sentiment remains positive despite crises
Bear kills four sheep near Scuol GR

More

Bear kills sheep in southeastern Switzerland

This content was published on A bear killed four sheep in the Lower Engadine region near Scuol, canton Graubünden, last week. This was the first bear attack on local livestock in four years.

Read more: Bear kills sheep in southeastern Switzerland
Economists lower their expectations for economic growth in 2026

More

Swiss economists lower growth forecast for 2026

This content was published on Experts believe that economic development in Switzerland will be weaker in 2026 than the forecasts made three months ago. They have also lowered their predictions for the current year.

Read more: Swiss economists lower growth forecast for 2026
Fewer and fewer people are attending religious events

More

Survey: more Swiss reject organised religion

This content was published on Fewer people in Switzerland have a religious affiliation and the proportion who practice their religion regularly is steadily declining, a survey finds.

Read more: Survey: more Swiss reject organised religion
Trees cool cities better than previously assumed

More

Study: trees have major cooling effect even in extreme heat

This content was published on Plane trees in cities have an important cooling effect even in extreme heat, according to a new study by the Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research (WSL). 

Read more: Study: trees have major cooling effect even in extreme heat
The panorama of the Battle of Murten is digitised

More

EPFL launches digitised version of Battle of Murten panorama

This content was published on To mark the anniversary of the Battle of Murten on 22 June 1476, the Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) has launched a website that offers the public an immersive experience of the huge panorama painting of the historic battle. 

Read more: EPFL launches digitised version of Battle of Murten panorama

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR