Decorated Swiss skier Lara Gut-Behrami announces retirement

Gut-Behrami missed the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics earlier this year due to an injury. Keystone / Gian Ehrenzeller

Lara Gut-Behrami announced on Wednesday that she was retiring with immediate effect. Having suffered a serious knee injury in November 2025, the 35-year-old from canton Ticino in southern Switzerland will not be making a comeback this season.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA

This officially marks the end of an era for Swiss skiing: Gut-Behrami, a three-time Olympic medallist, is bringing her career to a close at the age of 35.

The Ticino native boasts one of the most impressive records in Swiss skiing: three Olympic medals (one gold, two bronze), nine World Championship medals, two overall Crystal Globes (2016 and 2024), six Super-G Globes (2014, 2016, 2021, 2023, 2024 and 2025) and one in giant slalom (2024), totalling 101 World Cup podium finishes – one fewer than the legendary Vreni Schneider.

More

More Climate adaptation Climate concerns cast doubt over the future of Winter Olympics This content was published on As Olympic competition intensifies at Milano–Cortina, global warming is casting a long shadow over the future of the Winter Games. Read more: Climate concerns cast doubt over the future of Winter Olympics

“I have been fortunate and honoured to have enjoyed a long and intense career, to have expressed my dreams and aspirations through skiing, and to have shared this adventure with some extraordinary people,” the skier wrote in a letter shared with Italian-language public television RSI. “That feeling of absolute freedom on the snow has never left me. It was there when I was a child, it was there when I was an athlete, and it will always be there.”

‘The chance to be able to choose’

After a career spanning 18 seasons, the end has nevertheless come abruptly. Gut-Behrami suffered a serious injury last November during training, bringing her 2025-2026 season to a close – a season that was originally set to be marked by the Milan-Cortina Olympic Games and a fitting farewell.

“I am also fortunate and happy to be able to choose,” Gut-Behrami added in her letter. “Despite nearly 20 years of top-level sport, despite the falls and injuries, I do not suffer from any recurring pain and I do not want to suffer from it.”

More

More Swiss oddities World’s first e-skis: genius or joke? This content was published on A Swiss company has developed the world’s first battery-powered skis. But it might be an uphill battle to win over purists. Read more: World’s first e-skis: genius or joke?

The athlete has taken the time to get back on her feet, but she has decided to listen to her body and not attempt a return to the slopes this season.

“That’s also why I know the time has come: to stop trying to push my limits at all costs, and to set a certain pace and demands for my body,” she wrote. “Skiing is something magical and natural to me; trying to force my body and mind to endure and cope with pain would be tantamount to tarnishing the image I have within me of what I have done with such passion.”

Translated from French/reviewed by an English Department journalist

How we produce news in English

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories