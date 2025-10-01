Swiss Defence Minister most popular member of government

Defence Minister Martin Pfister is the most popular Federal Councillor Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Defence Minister Martin Pfister is now the most popular Swiss government minister, according to a survey by Tamedia and 20 Minuten.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Verteidigungsminister Martin Pfister ist der beliebteste Bundesrat Original Read more: Verteidigungsminister Martin Pfister ist der beliebteste Bundesrat

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Economics Minister Guy Parmelin follows in second place.

This puts the youngest and oldest ministers in the top positions. Energy Minister Albert Rösti follows in third place, as he did in September 2023.

President Karin Keller-Sutter has to make do with fourth place. Justice Minister Beat Jans, Home Affairs Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis follow in fifth to seventh place. Baume-Schneider has improved by one place compared to two years ago, while Cassis has fallen back.

Overall, satisfaction with the Swiss executive has fallen according to the survey. The popularity of the individual federal councillors has also declined. For the election survey, the Leewas research institute was commissioned by 20 Minuten and Tamedia to interview 14,775 people from all over Switzerland this September.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content