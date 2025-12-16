Swiss delivery customers prefer to personalise their food

Customers increasingly want to put together their own portions, ingredients and drinks, according to the annual report of supply chain Just Eat Switzerland, which also shows which flavours, dishes and drinks are trending among customers.

The food delivery company Just Eat Switzerland has published its annual data report for the sixth time, analysing responses from 1.5 million customers. The current trends reflect their needs, according to the Just Eat Report 2025 published on Monday.

According to the report, customers increasingly want to put together their own portions, ingredients and drinks. This can be seen in the significant increase in pizza orders, which have risen by 350% within five years, according to the report.

Personalised bowls are five times more popular than ready-made dishes. Plant-based options are particularly popular: tofu is ordered more than twice as often compared to the previous year. While smaller portions are increasingly being chosen, some dishes have also become more popular.

The annual report also states that Just Eat customers want to say something about themselves by choosing a dish. Just Eat notes a growing interest in complex flavours: orders for miso and kimchi rose sharply last year, while matcha, chai and cold brew were the most popular beverage flavours.

Most loyal customer in Basel

The Just Eat Report 2025 also reveals regional differences: with 590 orders this year alone, the most loyal customer comes from Basel. The highest shopping basket value was recorded in canton Schwyz. This is also where the most spicy dishes were ordered.

According to the report, nachos were ordered particularly often in canton Basel City. Most alcohol orders came from St Gallen. The record for the highest tip was set in Bern.

Since the range was expanded last year, the most flowers have been ordered in Zurich and the most pet food in Winterthur, according to the Just Eat report.

