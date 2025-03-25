Demand for Swiss blood products fell slightly in 2024

Demand for blood products to fall slightly in 2024

The demand for blood products such as red blood cells and platelet concentrates fell last year in Switzerland. Nevertheless, there were regional emergencies and appeals for blood donations. This was due to an exceptionally high number of patients with blood disorders and cancer.

In 2024, 1.3% fewer blood donations were collected in Switzerland than in the previous year, the Swiss Red Cross (SRC) said on Tuesday.

At the same time, the demand for blood stem cells from donors in Switzerland has never been as high as in 2024, according to the statement. For the first time, Swiss Transfusion SRC delivered over 100 products.

The number of transplants in Switzerland also continued to rise: A total of 336 transplants were carried out, an increase of 2.5%. In 2023, 328 transplants were carried out.

Meanwhile, the blood stem cell donor register grew by 4.2% within a year and counted a total of 190,800 people at the end of 2024. Over 10,000 people had registered for the first time.

