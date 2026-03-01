Swiss demand for firefighting equipment has skyrocketed since Crans-Montana tragedy
The demand for firefighting products has risen sharply in Switzerland in January and February. Fire blankets, fire extinguishers and smoke detectors are particularly in demand.
A survey conducted by the Keystone-SDA news agency among suppliers of fire protection products shows that the Crans-Montana fire and the reports about a lack of fire protection have alarmed many property owners.
Switzerland’s largest online retailer Digitec Galaxus, for example, has seen a rapid jump in sales of fire protection products. Since the beginning of the year, customers have bought two and a half times as many fire alarms, three and a half times as many firefighting products and almost five times as many fire extinguishers as in the previous year.
The same picture can be seen at the DIY stores Jumbo and Bauhaus. At Jumbo, the sales figures are around two to three times higher than in the previous year, depending on the item. Bauhaus recorded a sales increase of almost 140% for fire extinguishers, alarm systems and smoke detectors.
Crans-Montana tragedy: Swiss press question lax regulations and insufficient safety measures
