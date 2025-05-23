Swiss finance ministry to challenge Credit Suisse bonus ruling

Department of Finance appeals judgement on CS bonuses to the Federal Supreme Court Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The Swiss finance ministry intends to appeal a verdict of the Federal Administrative Court to allow bonuses to be paid to former Credit Suisse bosses.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Finanzdepartement zieht Urteil zu CS-Boni ans Bundesgericht weiter Original Read more: Finanzdepartement zieht Urteil zu CS-Boni ans Bundesgericht weiter

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The finance ministry had instructed Credit Suisse, which was forced to merge with UBS in 2023, to reduce and in some cases even cancel the variable remuneration of some of the top three management levels.

+ Where did it all go wrong for Credit Suisse?

Several of those affected challenged this before the Federal Administrative Court. The court ruled that the government’s actions were unlawful. The reduced bonuses were bindingly guaranteed claims by the employer arising from an employment contract. Such claims are protected by the guarantee of ownership.

The Federal Administrative Court argued, among other things, that a clear and explicit basis in a law is necessary for serious interference with such claims. The finance minbistry, on the other hand, is of the opinion that the court failed to take key aspects into account when interpreting the legal basis.

In particular, the extraordinary circumstances of the takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS, which could not have been foreseen by the legislator, were not taken into account.

More

More Bonuses cuts of ex- Credit Suisse bosses ruled unlawful This content was published on Swiss finance ministry unlawfully blocked bonuses of ex-Credit Suisse executives, court rules. Read more: Bonuses cuts of ex- Credit Suisse bosses ruled unlawful

Adapted from German by DeepL/mga

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch