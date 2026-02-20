Derailed Swiss freight train restricts services in Winterthur
A freight locomotive has derailed near to Winterthur train station in northern Switzerland, resulting in disrupted services over the weekend.
Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Because points were damaged, there will now be restrictions on S-Bahn services over the weekend.
One of the carriages of the freight locomotive jumped off the rails, Swiss Federal Railways reported. No-one was injured in the incident.
The S7 and S19 are affected by the restrictions on train services. The restrictions are expected to last until 1am on Monday.
Translated from German with AI/mga
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.
