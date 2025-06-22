The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Diesel oil slick spreads across Lake Zurich

Diesel oil spread across the surface of Lake Zurich near the municipality of Rapperswil-Jona in canton St Gallen over the weekend.

As of late Sunday morning, the cause was still unclear. The fire brigade deployed oil booms to contain the spill.

This allowed emergency crews to contain the oil and begin removing some of the pollution from the water’s surface, according to the St Gallen cantonal police on Sunday.

Several people contacted the St Gallen emergency call centre after 8pm on Saturday to report oil on the water’s surface. A larger diesel spill was discovered nearby on Sunday, the statement added.

