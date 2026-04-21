Swiss dioceses wants more women in leadership positions
The dioceses of Basel and St Gallen want to increase the number of women in management positions with a mentoring programme.
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The male-dominated organisational culture is to be further developed, according to the press release.
The programme was adopted from Germany and will last 12 months, starting in October. It will focus on diversity, suitable structures and personnel development in the church over the coming years, according to the dioceses of Basel and St Gallen.
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The concept involves an interested woman – a “mentee” – forming a partnership with an experienced manager, which is put together on a cross-diocesan basis. Seminars, intervision, online formats and a practical project are planned. A “trusting learning partnership” based on the exchange of experience and personal development is announced.
The costs for this first programme will be borne by the two dioceses.
The aim of the project is to increase the proportion of women in leadership positions in the Catholic Church. Another aim is “to address the male-dominated organisational culture”, according to the press release.
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Adapted from German by AI/mga
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