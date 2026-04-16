Switzerland to open more train services to south of France
For the summer, Swiss Federal Railways will offer further direct services to European destinations such as Rimini, Aix-en-Provence and Marseille.
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Passengers will have to be patient, however, as works are expected to disrupt some services.
Direct TGV services will run from Thursday to Monday to the French cities of Avignon, Aix-en-Provence and Marseille. They will run daily from June 27 to August 23.
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However, between 27 July and 16 August 2026, due to works at La Plaine, canton Geneva, TGVs will only depart from and arrive at Annemasse, where it will be necessary to change trains.
Work on the line to Italy
From the end of May until the beginning of October, a direct train will link Zurich to Rimini in Italy. As in previous years, RFI, the Italian infrastructure manager, will be carrying out work on the Simplon route. “As a result, from June 7 to July 26, EuroCity trains between Geneva, Lausanne, Basel, Bern and Milan will not run, or will not run directly,” according to the press release.
From June 26 to July 27, RegioExpress trains between Iselle di Trasquera and Domodossola will also be cancelled. “Replacement buses will be provided,” Swiss Federal Railways said.
The railway operator points out that long weekends, public holidays and holiday departures/arrivals are the most popular periods. “You should therefore book in advance to be sure of getting a seat at a good price”.
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Adapted from French by AI/mga
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