Swiss firms struggle to implement disability inclusion

Disability inclusion in companies: there is a gap between theory and practice Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

In Switzerland the inclusion of people with disabilities in employment is still more of an abstract principle than a concrete reality.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it Inclusione disabili in azienda: c’è un divario tra teoria e pratica Original Read more: Inclusione disabili in azienda: c’è un divario tra teoria e pratica

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

This is revealed by a study that highlights how, despite good intentions, significant obstacles remain such as lack of knowledge, prejudice and a complex regulatory framework.

The study, now in its fourth edition, was commissioned by the association Swiss Diversity, supported by the BKW energy group and conducted by ZHAW, the Zurich University of Applied Sciences. The survey, based on an online survey of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) professionals, executives, HR managers and health managers, paints a picture in which inclusive policies struggle to be translated into everyday actions.

+ Mixed picture for the disabled in the workplace

The data collected outline a gap that is considered worrying between the declaration of principles and their implementation. Strategic initiatives in favour of employees with disabilities rank only fourth to sixth in company priorities, surpassed by other diversity and equality issues. Moreover, only 42% of respondents confirm that inclusion policies are actually implemented within their organisations.

Almost half of the participants (48%) admit a lack of knowledge about the capabilities and potential of people with disabilities. Common prejudices include doubts about their job performance (36%) and fears of increased risks of illness (27%). Barely a third (33%) believe that career opportunities are fair for all. There are also regulatory obstacles: almost half (49%) criticise legal provisions.

On a positive note, more than 70% of respondents perceive that their organisations are ready to invest energy and resources to improve inclusion.

The researchers make a number of concrete proposals in this regard: first, to raise awareness and promote internal training for managers and human resources; second, to define binding objectives for the implementation of inclusion policies; third, policy interventions are needed to harmonise the legal framework and simplify insurance procedures.

Translated from Italian by DeepL/ts

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories