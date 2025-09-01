Lausanne suspends four more in police toxic chat probe

Discrimination: four new Lausanne agents suspended Keystone-SDA

Four people were suspended with immediate effect by the Swiss city of Lausanne in connection with discriminatory messages circulated between police officers on WhatsApp groups.

Français fr Discrimination: quatre nouveaux agents lausannois suspendus Original Read more: Discrimination: quatre nouveaux agents lausannois suspendus

The latest suspensions are in addition to four proceedings announced earlier.

“All the people who sent the images shown at the press conference and who are still working for the Lausanne police force are included in the eight immediate suspensions,” read a Lausanne statement on Monday.

“In the light of current knowledge, there will be no further suspensions in connection with the administrative investigation”, the statement added.

The city adds that it is in the process of setting up, “with a major law firm”, a structure for police officers. This will enable members of the police force “to speak in complete confidentiality”.

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

