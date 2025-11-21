Swiss disposable income rises but is held back by health premiums

Disposable income rises, but is held back by health insurance premiums Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Health insurance premiums affect the development of the disposable income of the Swiss.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it Reddito disponibile aumenta, ma è frenato dai premi cassa malati Original Read more: Reddito disponibile aumenta, ma è frenato dai premi cassa malati

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

This would have increased by 1.0% in 2025, but due to higher health insurance bills the increase was limited to 0.7%.

The estimate was published on Friday by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO).

Defined by the FSO, disposable income is what households actually have available to spend or save, after they have collected wages, pensions and subsidies and paid taxes as well as social security and insurance contributions.

+ Study: Swiss health insurance premiums to rise higher than forecast

This disposable income is calculated at CHF4,658 ($5,780) per month (on average per person), which is CHF36 (+0.7%) more than in 2024. The average health insurance premium (before subsidies) is CHF457, which drops to CHF390 after taking into account reductions for those on modest incomes. If the cost of health insurance had remained the same as last year, the increase in disposable income would have been CHF48 (+1.0%).

To determine the cost of health insurance, the FSO calculates the index of health insurance premiums (IPAM), which takes into account all age groups, all types of deductible and all possible models. According to this statistic, the premium for basic health insurance rose by 5.7% in 2025, while for supplementary insurance there was a contraction of 0.6%. Concretely, the former index reached a level of 270 points, the latter 127: they were both at 100 in 1999. Taking both segments into account, the index is at 223 points.

Translated from Italian by DeepL/ts

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories