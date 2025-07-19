Drivers face 11km tailback at the Gotthard tunnel

The A2 motorway, which runs from Basel to Chiasso, in canton Ticino, via the Gotthard tunnel, is often heavily congested at weekends, on public holidays and during peak holiday travel. Alternative routes include the San Bernardino tunnel and the Simplon Pass.
Cattle in the canton of Geneva and in the neighbouring region of Terre Sainte in the canton of Vaud are being vaccinated against the contagious viral skin nodule disease. The first cases of the animal disease were reported at the end of June in France, just outside Geneva.
A series of rockfalls occurred above the village of Brienz between 9 and 12 July. According to the municipality of Albula, the overall situation remains tense. Several people disregarded the ban on entering the area around the village.
Arosa Bergbahnen achieved the highest figure in its 95-year history in the 2024/25 financial year with net revenue of CHF 37 million. Arosa Lenzerheide was able to capitalise on strengths such as snow reliability and the size of the ski area in a long winter season, the company announced on Thursday.
