The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Personal feed

Sign in to add topics to your feed.

Sign in now
Bookmarks

Sign in to add articles to your saved list.

Sign in now
Swiss abroad community
Swiss politics
Votes
Moving abroad
Swiss oddities
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News

Drownings in Swiss water bodies on the rise again

Deadly swimming conditions: Over 15 people have died in the water so far
Deadly swimming conditions: Over 15 people have died in the water so far Keystone-SDA

At least 15 people have died in swimming accidents over the past 30 days. This figure is higher than last year’s.

Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Drownings in Swiss water bodies on the rise again
Listening: Drownings in Swiss water bodies on the rise again
This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

Up to July 21, the number of deaths was higher than in 2024 and 2025, but still lower than in 2022 and 2023, according to a spokesperson for the Swiss Life-Saving Society. Viewed over the years, the figures are therefore on the high side.

When the weather is fine, a dip in the cool water is particularly tempting. According to the Swiss Life-Saving Society, this also increases exposure to risk in, on and around the water.

On average, around fifty people drown each year. The fatalities most frequently include young adults aged between 17 and 32, as well as people aged 65 and over. Men are significantly more likely to die in such accidents than women. Possible reasons for this include a greater willingness to take risks and overestimating one’s own abilities.

+ How we produce English news
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

External Content

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR