Driver on drugs smacks into back of Swiss police vehicle
A driver under the influence of drugs rear-ended a police van in Hochdorf, canton Lucerne, on Monday.
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A rapid drug test came back positive, Lucerne police said on Tuesday. The 42-year-old had to undergo a blood and urine test. His driving licence was suspended.
The police estimate the damage to property at CHF15,000 ($18,950).
The accident occurred shortly before 4pm on Monday on the main road at the Braui roundabout. Nobody was injured.
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Adapted from German by AI/ts
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