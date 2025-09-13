The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News

E-cars account for 10.5% of new registrations in the canton of Zug

E-cars account for 10.5 per cent of new registrations in the canton of Zug
E-cars account for 10.5 per cent of new registrations in the canton of Zug Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
E-cars account for 10.5% of new registrations in the canton of Zug
Listening: E-cars account for 10.5% of new registrations in the canton of Zug

Nowhere else in Switzerland are electric cars as popular as in Zug. Currently, 10.5% of cars registered in the canton of Zug are purely electric, as new data from the online platform Energie Reporter and Energie Schweiz and Geoimpact show.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The cantons of Zurich (6.1%) and Lucerne (5%) follow at a considerable distance. Bringing up the rear are Geneva (3.4%), Uri and Jura (3.5% each). On average, 4.8 per cent of cars on Swiss roads are currently electric.

After a lull last year, new registrations of electric cars have risen again this year. In terms of newly registered models, the market share of electric cars was 20.5 per cent between January and August. Plug-in hybrids and petrol-only cars are still more popular.

Translated from German by DeepL/ds

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at  english@swissinfo.ch

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

ETH climate researcher honoured with the German Environmental Award

More

ETH climate researcher honoured with the German Environmental Award

This content was published on Swiss climate researcher Sonia Isabelle Seneviratne from ETH Zurich receives the German Environmental Award 2025. She shares the prize, endowed with 500,000 euros, with the management duo of the steel galvanising company Zinq.

Read more: ETH climate researcher honoured with the German Environmental Award
Police end attempted occupation of Zurich's Platzspitz square

More

Police end attempted occupation of Zurich’s Platzspitz square

This content was published on A large contingent of police prevented an attempted occupation of the Platzspitz area behind the National Museum in Zurich on Friday afternoon. They checked over 200 people and ordered them away. The group of occupiers cited anti-capitalist motives as the reason for the action.

Read more: Police end attempted occupation of Zurich’s Platzspitz square

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR