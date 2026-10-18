Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 recorded in Switzerland

Earthquake near Linthal GL is likely to have been felt across Switzerland Keystone-SDA

The earth shook during the night in Linthal in canton Glarus leading into Sunday with a magnitude of around 4.0 on the Richter scale. This earthquake is likely to have been felt throughout Switzerland, according to the Swiss Seismological Service at the Federal Institute of Technology ETH Zurich (SED).

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Erdbeben bei Linthal GL dürfte schweizweit verspürt worden sein Original Read more: Erdbeben bei Linthal GL dürfte schweizweit verspürt worden sein

The earthquake occurred at 4:37 am, approximately six kilometres west of Linthal, the SED stated in an automated message.

Minor damage is possible in isolated cases near the epicentre following an earthquake of this magnitude. A few hours after the earthquake, the Glarus cantonal police had no reports of damage, a spokesperson told the Keystone-SDA news agency when asked.

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Barely ten minutes after the earthquake, which measured around 4.0 on the Richter scale, another tremor struck Linthal. However, this one had a magnitude of just over 1.0, according to the SED’s website.

The SED records an average of three to four earthquakes per day in Switzerland and neighbouring countries, or 1,000 to 1,500 earthquakes per year. Around 10 to 20 tremors per year, with magnitudes of 2.5 or higher, are actually felt by the public.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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